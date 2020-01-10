New LG TONE Free True Wireless Earbuds kill bacteria when charging

- Jan. 10th 2020 4:05 pm ET

0

While LG has several pairs of headphones to choose from, you’ll have a hard time finding a pair of truly-wireless AirPod competitors. That changes today with the release of LG TONE Free. With its new headphones, LG adopts some of the headlining features found in AirPods, including “automatic ear detection” and a “semi-open design” which mimics Apple’s first design of its popular pair of headphones. Some areas are completely different though, with USB-C charging and self-cleaning technology inside the included charging case. Continue reading to learn more.

LG TONE Free employ UV rays that kill bacteria

As the headphone landscape continues to become overcrowded, companies must feel an extreme need to innovate in order to capture marketshare from Apple. We’ve seen JBL publicly announce solar-powered headphones with intensions to ship in 2020, and now LG has taken the wraps off of its self-cleaning earbuds.

TONE Free continue to embrace LG’s partnership with Meridian, delivering what it touts as “luxury, high-performance audio that’s remarkably close to the original recording with rich bass and clear treble.” With a USB-C charging case in tow, this pair of earbuds aim to deliver up to 21 hours of playtime with each earbud locking in six when fully-powered. Each headphone sports a touchpad that can be pressed to control playback or access a smartphone’s voice assistant.

LG TONE Free

Pricing and availability

LG TONE Free are already available to order direct at a price of $199.99. According to LG, authorized resellers will start selling them as soon as tomorrow. Given the fact that LG has an expansive Amazon storefront, we expect them to show up there soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

While my AirPods are quite tidy, it’s largely because I clean them on a regular basis, a task I’d love to forego entirely. If the self-cleaning tech inside of LG TONE Free proves to actually be useful, it’s a feature I’d love to see expand throughout the market. That being said, there’s only so much UV rays can do, so I’m not holding your breath that any build-up will actually disappear. It would still be nice to know that anything there has been cleansed of bacteria.

USB-C charging and a semi-open design are both great features in my opinion, but a lack of Qi charging at a $200 price point is quite disappointing. When it comes to price, it seems that JAM Live Loud and AUKEY Key Series wireless earbuds will continue to reign supreme for the time being.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
LG

About the Author