Conduct your own symphony of beat boxers on iOS/Android, Incredibox now $1

Incredibox is a music app that allows its users to create their own songs using a “merry crew of beatboxers.” Featuring various musical styles and the ability to unlock a series of new content, users simply “drag and drop icons onto the avatars to make them sing and start to compose music.” Fortunately for everyone, the game has now dropped from $4 down to $1 on the App Store, which is matching the lowest we have tracked in years. Android players are also in luck as Google Play has this one at $1 as well. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from well over 15,000 gamers. More details below.

Incredibox:

Incredibox is a music app that lets you create your own music with the help of a merry crew of beatboxers. Choose your musical style among 6 impressive atmospheres and start to lay down, record and share your mix. How to play? Easy! Drag and drop icons onto the avatars to make them sing and start to compose your own music. Find the right sound combos to unlock animated choruses that will enhance your tune.

