Today's best iOS & Mac App Deals: Icewind Dale, Blockwick, more

Jan. 13th 2020

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have deep deals on titles like Modern Magic 8 Ball, VisualX Photo Editor, Blockwick, True Horror, Incredibox, Icewind Dale, Bronze Age, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: VisualX Photo Editor & Effects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic 8 Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dungeons & Such: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blockwick: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: True Horror: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: All Smart Remote Controls TV: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tiny Tanks!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mahjong Venice Mystery Classic: $1 (Reg. $3)

