While CES might be over, product announcements are far from it. Edifier is an award-winning manufacturer of premium audio products, like bookshelf speakers and the like. Recently, the company introduced the TWS NB, TWS6, GM6, and GM7 to its expanding audio and gaming lineup. These headphones fall into noise-canceling, ultra-light, wireless, and high-res certified products that are bound to up your audio game.

Edifier’s GM6 packs 10-hours of playback and AptX technology

The GM6 from Edifier is a set of wireless gaming in-ear truly wireless earbuds like none-other. It offers environmental noise-canceling technology (ENC) and dual microphones, making sure that you can hear your team, and they can hear you. It packs 10-hours of playback per charge and works with most consoles as well as mobile devices. There are three different audio profiles, making sure that you can really be engulfed in any game, video, or podcast you’re watching.

Decide to go from a Fortnite match on your iPhone to listening to music? Well, it’s super simple, and Edifier’s GM6 is ready to roll. They also pack sensors so if you remove one from your ear, then the music will pause until you come back.

Edifier’s GM6 Truly Wireless Gaming Headset will retail for $79 and be available in February 2020

Step it up with the Edifier G7, featuring acoustic customization

Edifier’s G7 is the company’s higher-end gaming headset. Offering “advanced acoustic customization”, Hi-res audio certification, and more, this headset is made to impress. Unlike the G6, the G7 is an over-ear design that is built to be comfortable for hours of wear. It has “ice-sense gel earmuffs” that are built to regular heat, making sure that you can go for hours without having to take them off. The retractable microphone makes sure that whenever you’re in-game, teammates can hear you clearly thanks to Edifier’s environmental noise-canceling technology.

Edifier’s G7 Gaming Headset will retail for $119 and be available in February 2020

The TWS NB offer noise canceling and truly wireless in one

With the TWS NB, Edifier is offering analog noise-canceling technology which “has an extremely high standard for acoustic components and brings over-ear noise-canceling technology” to its mini, truly wireless TWS NB. This happened through extensive testing and all components block medium to low environmental frequencies, which gives the user a “completely balanced sound with no outside interruptions.” You can also enable the environmental monitoring function to be aware of your surroundings while still enjoying music.

Each bud offers five hours of playback with noise canceling on, and 11 with it off. The travel case gives an additional 10- to 22-hours of playback time, thanks to the built-in battery. The best part of Edifier’s TWS NB is that it can fully recharge in just an hour, which makes it great for trips and traveling.

Edifier’s TWS NB Truly Wireless headphones will retail for $110 and be available in February 2020

Edifier’s TWS6 take on AirPods with ultra-light and compact design

Edifier is also launching the TWS6 truly wireless earbuds. Featuring a “durable, ultra-light and compact earbud” the TWS6 offers “impeccable sound quality.” It’s designed to be “small but mighty” according to Edifier, and is paired with “an electroacoustic structure” to create an “outstanding sound experience.” Whether you want something that slips into your purse, pocket, or backpack with a minimal footprint, the Edifier TWS6 measures around the size of a credit card, though it’ll still be a bit thicker.

Edifier’s TWS6 retails for $119.99 and is available to purchase at Amazon and direct from Edifier now

