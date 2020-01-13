LG’s 4.1-Ch. Soundbar System includes two satellite speakers at $190 (52% off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the LG 4.1-Channel SJ4R Bluetooth Soundbar System for $189.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for closer to $400, that’s good for a 52% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and is the best price we’ve tracked since 2017. LG’s SJ4R takes a typical soundbar and pairs it with two wireless rear channel speakers and a subwoofer. This system also features an HDMI input alongside Bluetooth connectivity, as well as optical and 3.5mm ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 365 customers. More details below.

Alternatively, consider bringing home the VIZIO 28-inch 2.1-Channel Soundbar with wireless subwoofer for $130 shipped. Stepping down from a 4.1-channel speaker array, this model lacks the same surround sound capabilities as LG’s SJ4R. You will pocket $60 in savings though, making VIZIO’s soundbar a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio.

For another way to enhance your home theater, Optoma’s battery-powered 1080p projector is currently on sale for $579 at Amazon, down from its usual $899 price tag.

LG 4.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar System features:

Ensure immersive audio from your home theater system when you integrate this LG sound bar. It comes with a wireless subwoofer for plenty of boom, and the auto sound engine tweaks output for optimal performance. This LG sound bar includes a rear surround kit for integration with existing surround sound systems.

