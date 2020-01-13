LG’s 4.1-Ch. Soundbar System includes two satellite speakers at $190 (52% off)

- Jan. 13th 2020 12:23 pm ET

Get this deal
$400 $190
0

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the LG 4.1-Channel SJ4R Bluetooth Soundbar System for $189.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for closer to $400, that’s good for a 52% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and is the best price we’ve tracked since 2017. LG’s SJ4R takes a typical soundbar and pairs it with two wireless rear channel speakers and a subwoofer. This system also features an HDMI input alongside Bluetooth connectivity, as well as optical and 3.5mm ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 365 customers. More details below.

Alternatively, consider bringing home the VIZIO 28-inch 2.1-Channel Soundbar with wireless subwoofer for $130 shipped. Stepping down from a 4.1-channel speaker array, this model lacks the same surround sound capabilities as LG’s SJ4R. You will pocket $60 in savings though, making VIZIO’s soundbar a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio.

For another way to enhance your home theater, Optoma’s battery-powered 1080p projector is currently on sale for $579 at Amazon, down from its usual $899 price tag.

LG 4.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar System features:

Ensure immersive audio from your home theater system when you integrate this LG sound bar. It comes with a wireless subwoofer for plenty of boom, and the auto sound engine tweaks output for optimal performance. This LG sound bar includes a rear surround kit for integration with existing surround sound systems.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$400 $190
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Home Theater LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go