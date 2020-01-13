You can score 15% off personal desktop virtualization software using today’s special VMware promo code. In celebration of the new year, VMware is offering some notable discounts on its most popular personal apps, including Fusion, Fusion Pro, Workstation Pro, and Workstation Player. While we did see a quite limited 20% offer over the holidays last year, that sale was only available on the pricey professional and enterprise-grade products. Head below for all the details and today’s special discount code.

VMware Promo Code:

The company’s most readily accessible software for personal use at home is Fusion 11.5, at $79.99. However, your total will drop down to $67.99 with free digital delivery using today’s VMware promo code: JANUARYSAVE15. That’s $12 or 15% off the going rate and the lowest total around.

For those unfamiliar, Fusion 11.5 allows users to boot up a copy of Windows directly on their Mac (up to macOS Catalina and Windows 10). You’re able to run Windows-only programs side-by-side with Mac apps. It also allows for the use of Windows devices on your Mac and makes use of “faster 3D graphics with DirectX 10.1 support.” Today’s deal will also leave you eligible for discounted future upgrades as well.

VMware Workstation Too:

Built for IT professionals and developers, the company’s Workstation apps are also eligible for today’s VMware promo code. The regularly $250 VMware Workstation 15.5 Pro drops from $249.99 down to $212.49 after the code above is applied at checkout. While this particular software suite was in the 20% holiday 2019 sale, today’s offer is the best price we have tracked otherwise and is only about $12 more than that Christmas sale. You can read more details about Workstation Pro right here.

While today’s VMware promo code won’t work on them, we do have some additional Mac apps on sale. The top-rated meditation app Aura is down to $40 (Orig. $95), while the award-winning PDF Expert is still $30 (Orig. $80). You might also want to swing by this morning’s app roundup for additional deals.

VMware Fusion:

VMware Fusion delivers the ultimate ‘Windows-on-Mac’ experience, and is recommended for home users who are looking for the easiest, fastest and most reliable way to run Windows applications on a Mac. Run your favorite Windows applications side by side with your Mac applications with ease. Faster 3D graphics with DirectX 10.1 Support. Ready for macOS Catalina and the latest releases of Windows 10.

