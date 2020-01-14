Razer is a household favorite around 9to5, and the release of the DeathAdder V2 hasn’t gone unnoticed. The DeathAdder is one of Razer’s most iconic mice from years gone by, and it’s finally getting an upgrade. The Razer DeathAdder V2 will sport the Focus+ Optical Sensor, Optical mouse Switches and the Speedflex cable, making it an essential component in any gamer’s arsenal. Keep reading to learn more.

Razer’s DeathAdder V2 sports all-new tech

While Razer has released multiple variants of the DeathAdder, over 30 to be exact, this one is different. With over 10 million units sold worldwide, Razer has been continually raising the bar. The latest DeathAdder V2 sports all-new technology, including Razer’s Focus+ Optical Sensor, the company’s Optical mouse Switches, and the patented Speedflex cable.

“Razer has always strived for perfection with every product we make, and we’ve continually fine-tuned and honed the DeathAdder over the years,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “With the DeathAdder V2, we’ve taken the most iconic gaming mouse on the market and improved it even further, to give gamers the ultimate weapon and honor the DeathAdder’s reputation of being ‘the unfair advantage’.”

Designed to perform

Razer went back to the drawing board with the DeathAdder V2. It is designed specifically for medium to large hands, and it features a unique ergonomic shape that’s perfectly suited for palm grip users, and it even works well with claw grip. This is crucial if that’s the way you’re used to playing, and having a mouse designed for either style will only help you. Razer claims that this optimized design will offer great comfort and reduced stress on your hands, which can help to eliminate finger drag points.

That’s not all, however. This mouse offers a new sweat-resistant coating and rubberized side grips giving you better control. Plus, the refined scroll wheel is perfectly-tuned for lower resistance. All of this is in a sleek package that weighs in at just 82g.

Razer’s DeathAdder V2 offers upgraded onboard memory

While the previous generation of the DeathAdder packed support for DPI settings onboard, the DeathAdder V2 steps it up a notch with advanced onboard memory. It has room for up to five profiles that let users access their personalized settings at any time.

Optical switches for instant actuation

Razer has been slowly upgrading its lineup with its latest Optical Mouse Switches, which rely on infrared light beams to actuate clicks. This means that you’ll never get another double click and offers a faster, more reliable response from your mouse.

Plus, with the Focus+ Optical Sensor, you’ll enjoy the “highest-sensor specifications in the market.” It offers smart tracking, asymmetric cutoff, and motion sync for an all-around high-end experience.

The Speedflex cable gives you a low-drag experience, ensuring that gamers will have less friction and snagging along normal pinch points. This minimizes desktop and ‘edge drag’ to make sure your gaming goes unhindered.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pricing and availability

Razer’s DeathAdder V2 will cost $69.99 shipped and is available starting today.

