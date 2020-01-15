KORG’s iOS apps go 50% off via the App Store with deals from $10

- Jan. 15th 2020 10:16 am ET

In celebration of NAMM 2020, we are now tracking a number of notable offers on a wide selection of KORG iOS music production apps. One standout here is KORG Gadget 2 at $19.99. Down from the usual $40, this is a 50% price drop and matching the lowest we have tracked. This is an all-in-one music production platform that features a collection of virtual instruments and the software to record them on. However, these instruments/sounds can also be used with other DAWs much the way we use them inside of Logic Pro X on the Mac side of things. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More KORG app deals from $10 below.

If the music production apps aren’t your kind of thing, browse through this morning’s roundup instead. You’ll find deals on titles like Camera+ 2, Depello, WEATHER NOW, Phone Drive, and more. You can also score 15% off Fusion virtual desktop software using a special VMware promo code right now.

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iPolysix for iPad: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iELECTRIBE for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

KORG Gadget 2:

KORG Gadget is the best all-in-one music production software and plugin collection; the intuitive user interface provides over 40 small synthesizers and drum machines called “Gadgets,” that you can freely combine for music production. Starting with the award winning iOS edition, followed by Gadget for Mac with its powerful plugin collection, now the Gadget plug-ins are now Windows compatible.” With carefully selected parameters and at-the-ready sounds/presets, you can now use various powerful gadgets with your favorite DAW on your Mac/PC.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Korg

