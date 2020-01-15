Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6, Gears 5 $16, more

- Jan. 15th 2020 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering digital copies of Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PS4 for just $5.89. This one is regularly $20 for a physical copy at Amazon as part of the PlayStation Hits program but is now down at just over $14. It also sells for $20 in digital form via PSN for comparison. It includes the main game, the Frozen Wilds expansion, a digital art book, a dynamic PS4 theme and bonus in-game goodies. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Gears 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, God of War, Stranger Things 3, Donut County, Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s best game deals:

Hori Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch cases, bags, more are on the way

Nintendo World theme park features wearables for life-size video games, more

Feast your eyes on the new Kirby Dolce Collector’s Box Set

The Pokémon Company brings Mystery Dungeon to Switch + Sword and Shield DLC

Arcade1Up unveils NBA Jam cabinet with Wi-Fi, Star Wars pinball, more at CES

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
CDKeys

CDKeys

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard