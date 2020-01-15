Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6, Gears 5 $16, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering digital copies of Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PS4 for just $5.89. This one is regularly $20 for a physical copy at Amazon as part of the PlayStation Hits program but is now down at just over $14. It also sells for $20 in digital form via PSN for comparison. It includes the main game, the Frozen Wilds expansion, a digital art book, a dynamic PS4 theme and bonus in-game goodies. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Gears 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, God of War, Stranger Things 3, Donut County, Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

