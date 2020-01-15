Nextbase, a pioneering dash camera manufacturer, just announced its latest 622GW 4K Dash Camera. This model offers quite a few first-ever features, including digital image stabilization, what3words, and more. Plus, it also sports Alexa and Emergency SOS modes like the previous model. This “world’s smartest” 4K dash camera is bound to impress, both in features and price.

Nextbase launches “world’s smartest” 4K dash camera

The Nextbase 622GW 4K Dash Camera offers quite a few new capabilities, expanding on the company’s already feature-packed lineup. Alongside Alexa being built-in and Emergency SOS mode, the 622GW packs 4K recording, enhanced night vision, extreme weather mode, digital image stabilization, what3words, and even 5GHz Wi-Fi. Several of these features are firsts in a dash camera, and some could potentially be lifesaving.

what3words offers a geocode system that offers “pinpoint accurate location based on a worldwide resolution of three meters.” It can be used to provide a precise location, even when offline, and is a world-first for any dash camera according to Nextbase. Users can relay their location to emergency services even with no data coverage, or if they’re lost in an unknown area.

Say goodbye to low-quality, shaky dash camera footage

The Nextbase 622GW offers digital image stabilization, which is designed to remove vibrations from your recording when driving on bumpy roads. This is also a first in a dash camera, according to Nextbase. Extreme weather mode uses algorithms to provide the “clearest image possible” when drivers are in misty or foggy conditions, helping you know exactly what happened.

You’ll also get the ability to record at 4K 30FPS with this camera, which can be played back in “slow-motion” at 120FPS to help capture finer details like license plate numbers of drivers who are at a high rate of speed. This is something that not many das camera can offer, considering most top out at 1080p or 1440p.

It doesn’t stop there, however. The Nextbase 622GW also features the ability to record 1080p at 30FPS out of a rear camera when the module is attached. While many other dash cameras do this, Nextbase still allows the main camera to record in 4K, while most other manufacturers have to downsample the main image from 1440p to 1080p in order to record two cameras at once.

Enhanced night vision also offers improvements that ensure proper capture even in the darkest of conditions. This is thanks to the 622GW’s larger pixels and processing power, as it is able to automatically enhance the image on the fly. Intelligent parking mode ensures that it’ll automatically start recording if someone bumps your vehicle, even without power from your car.

5GHz Wi-Fi lets you easily get footage off your camera

Whereas most dash cameras support microSD only, Bluetooth, or 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for removing footage, Nextbase steps it up with dual 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. This allows for faster transfer speeds, up to six times faster according to Nextbase.

Nextvase 622GW 4K Dash Camera pricing and availability

Nextbase’s latest dash camera is expected to retail at around $399 and is slated to be available in the spring of 2020.

