Amazon 1-day plant-based protein sale from $5: Optimum Nutrition, Vega, more

- Jan. 16th 2020 8:32 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off plant-based proteins and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid reviews across the board. With deals starting from just over $5, this is a great opportunity to stock up on proteins, other health-related supplements, and snack bars for the new year. You’re looking at a series of popular brands here as well including Optimum Nutrition, Vega, MyKind, ONE, and many more. Head below the fold for our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

After you load up on protein to help meet your 2020 workout goals, be sure to swing by Sports/Fitness Guide and the Fashion hub for discounts on fitness apparel. The QardioBase 2 HealthKit Scale is down at $100 (33% off) and we have great deals running on Apple Watch Series 3 42mm and the Fitbit Versa.

Vega Protein Bar Chocolate Peanut Butter:

  • PLANT BASED PROTEIN POWDER: 20 gram vegan protein from a multi source blend of pea protein, brown rice protein, and sacha inchi protein
  • GREENS: Including ingredients like organic alfalfa powder, spinach powder, broccoli powder, and organic kale powder
  • NO ADDED SUGAR: Vega Protein & Greens is sweetened with stevia, our naturally calorie free sweetener of choice. We know stevia isn’t for everyone, so we also offer our stevia free Plain Unsweetened (previously Natural) flavor

