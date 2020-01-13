QardioBase 2 HealthKit Scale tracks body fat, muscle, more at $100 (33% off)

Amazon is currently offering the QardioBase 2 Wi-Fi Apple Health Smart Scale for $100 shipped. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, comes within a cent of the Amazon low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Alongside being able to track weight, QardioBase 2 is armed with the ability to monitor a variety of other stats like body fat, muscle, water, and bone composition. The standout integration here is Apple Health support, but you’ll also be able to send data into My Fitness Pal, Google Fit, and more. Over 50% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating, and you can get a better feel for how QardioBase 2 stacks up in our hands-on review.

For something a bit more affordable, consider the Withings Body Smart Scale for $60 at Amazon. You’ll still find HealthKit support included here, but with a less premium design. Another trade-off on this model is that it can only keep tabs on weight, as opposed to the more diverse roster of stats built into QardioBase 2.

Or ditch the smartphone connectivity altogether and bring home Etekcity’s highly-rated digital scale for $18 when clipping the on-page coupon.

QardioBase 2 HealthKit Smart Scale features:

QardioBase2 measure your weight (lb, kg), calculates BMI and tracks changes in your body composition (muscle, body fat, water, bone). Measurement range of 9 ? 396 Lbs (5-180 Kg). Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connected from a free Qardio app. Works on any surface, anywhere. Yes, that includes carpet. Apple Health, Samsung Health, My Fitness Pal, Google Fit and Cronometer to bring all your health tracking together.

