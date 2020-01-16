Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection wireless headphones see rare drop to $190

- Jan. 16th 2020 7:56 am ET

0

Best Buy offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Headphones Sky Collection in various colors for $189.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $350 for these over-ears. We’ve seen them come down a bit since Black Friday to $250, and today’s deal is a $10 discount from our previous mention. We rarely see the Skyline Collection go on sale, making this offer particularly notable. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra quiet goes a long way. Includes Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,300 Amazon reviewers.

Those looking to save further without sacrificing noise cancellation features will want to consider the Cowin E7 headphones. At a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, you’ll find notable savings here alongside an impressive battery life. You can count on up to 30-hours of playback on a full charge, ensuring that you’ll have enough juice to last you for extended listening sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget, we still have a particularly budget-friendly deal on Anker’s Soundcore Life Wireless Headphones with USB-C at $30 going currently. That’s a 25% savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked.

Beats Studio3 headphones feature:

  • Pair and play with your Bluetooth device with 30ft range
  • 12-Hour rechargeable battery with fuel gauge. Soft over ear cushions for extended comfort and added noise isolation
  • Soft ear cups have an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit, so you can keep your music all to yourself
  • Headphones come with a remote Talk cable, a USB 2.0 charging cable, a hard shell carrying case, quick Start guide, and warranty card

