Adopt USB-C with Anker’s Soundcore Life Wireless Headphones for $30 at Amazon

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Headphones for $29.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. These stylish Anker headphones sport a 60-hour battery and can be topped off with USB-C. This allows you to affordably kick microUSB to the curb in favor of a more widely-adopted and less-fussy connector. Each ear cup features “oversized 40mm dynamic drivers” with Anker’s exclusive BASSUP technology. Physical buttons aim to make controlling playback a breeze. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prefer earbuds? Check out the Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Headphones for $20. Not only will they shave 30% off today’s spending, they’ll fit more easily in a bag when heading to the gym, office, and more. Bear in mind that you’ll give up USB-C charging.

If you’ve been intrigued by true wireless headphones, have a look at our coverage of JAM’s new AirPods competitor. With an impressive $40 price tag, these offer an affordable way to ditch wires.

Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Headphones feature:

Hi-res certified sound The Hi-Res logo is a of exceptional audio quality awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended Unlike ordinary headphones life Q10 delivers sound up to 40 KHz for the richest listening experience

Bassup our exclusive BASSUP technology analyzes your Audio’s low frequencies in real-time and instantly increases the Bass Combined with oversized 40mm dynamic drivers bass power is boosted up to 100% a button on the right earcup of the wireless over ear headphones activates BASSUP

