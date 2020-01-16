A $90 discount brings LG’s G7 Fit Android Smartphone down to a new low at $250

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked LG G7 Fit 32GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Usually selling for $340, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, here you’ll save $90 while dropping the price to a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision Display, LG’s G7 Fit comes packed with another notable features like IP67 water-resistance, a rear 16MP camera, and built-in fingerprint sensor. While there’s only 32GB of built-in storage, a microSD card slot allows for easy expansion down the road. Plus, with support for Android Pie, you’ll be able to experience enhanced gesture navigation, digital wellbeing functionality, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Put the expandable microSD storage present in LG’s G7 Fit to use by using some of your savings today on a Samsung 128GB card for under $20 at Amazon. This will ensure you have plenty of space for keeping local copies of photos, videos, and other files.

Opt for a more affordable handset when going with Motorola’s Moto G6, which rocks built-in Alexa and is down to a new Amazon low at $150 (54% off).

LG G7 Fit 32GB Android Smartphone features:

Stay productive with this powerful LG G7 fit™ smartphone. The 16.0-megapixel back-facing and 8.0-megapixel front-facing cameras help you nail every shot, and the 32GB of user memory provides anytime access to all your favorite memories and apps. The 3000mAh battery and 4GB of RAM ensure fast connectivity on this unlocked LG G7 fit™ smartphone.

