Motorola’s Moto G6 rocks built-in Alexa at a new Amazon low of $150 (54% off)

- Jan. 10th 2020 2:46 pm ET

0

Amazon offers its Prime members the Motorola Moto G6 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $149.99 shipped. Having dropped from $320, today’s offer is good for a 54% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low. The Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch screen and supports up to 128GB of expandable microSD card storage. Other standout inclusions are dual rear cameras, a water-resistant nano-coating and more. Plus, this version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as hands-free access to Alexa. With over 1,100 customers having left a review, nearly 65% have given the Moto G6 a 4+ star rating.

Because the Moto G6 touts expandable microSD card storage, a great way to put your savings to work is by picking up a 64GB SanDisk card for under $15. Or if you’d rather keep your new handset protected, Amazon has cases starting at around $7. One standout though is Spigen Tough Armor Case at $15, which is comprised of TPU and Polycarbonate for “dual protection from drops and scratches.”

Want to enjoy a more flagship Android experience? We’re still seeing some enticing offers on Google Pixel 4, which is up to 50% off at Sprint and now on sale for $15 per month. If you’d rather pay in full upfront, we’re seeing some deals from $614.

Moto G6 features:

Meet Moto G6 64 GB. With a 5.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display, advanced imaging software, and a long-lasting battery, it’s impressive any way you look at it. Plus, with a pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including the Amazon Widget, Amazon Shopping, and Amazon Alexa, Prime members enjoy easy access to daily deals, Prime movies and TV shows, Prime Music, Amazon Photos storage, and more, with a single sign-on experience.

Motorola

