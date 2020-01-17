This premium AmazonBasics dual monitor stand can be yours for $154 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Premium Dual Arm Aluminum Monitor Stand for $153.96 shipped. Down from $200, today’s offer is good for an over 23% discount, is $4 under our previous mention, and the second-best price we’ve tracked. This VESA monitor stand clamps to your desk and allows you position two monitors that weigh up to 20-pounds each. Not only does it free up desk space, but elevating your monitors can also help relieve neck strain and the like. Plus, the adjustable arm design allows you to get just the right position. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,900 customers. More details below.

Those who don’t mind ditching the aluminum design and more premium form-factor can save nearly 80% by opting for VIVO’s Dual Monitor Stand at $30. It’ll clamp to your desk just the same as Amazon’s in-house version, but ditches the easily-adjustable arms and has a more basic black finish.

Happen to be in the market for a new monitor to go with your new mount? Earlier today we spotted a 24.5-inch ASUS model that comes equipped with 240Hz refresh rates for $384.

AmazonBasics Dual Arm Monitor Stand features:

By simultaneously raising two existing monitors up off a desktop, the AmazonBasics Premium Dual Arm Monitor Stand frees up valuable surface space and helps create a productive multi-display work area. Easily adjust the monitor arms to ensure perfect positioning for ergonomic viewing and reduced shoulder, neck, and eye strain.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!