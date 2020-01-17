ASUS offers 240Hz refresh rates in its 24.5-inch 1080p monitor: $384 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 240Hz Monitor (PG258Q) for $384 shipped. Note: Supply is running out quickly, so you may want to act fast before shipping delays strike. That’s $115 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $35. This 24.5-inch panel takes gaming to the next level with an extremely-high 240Hz refresh rate. An innovative feature found here is ASUS’ exclusive Eye Care tech which reduces eyestrain with blue light filtering and flicker-free backlighting. I/O includes HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Spend 60% less when opting for Acer’s 23.6-inch Monitor at $150. This full HD display features a fast 144Hz refresh rate, but not quite the 240Hz offered in the ASUS above. AMD Radeon FreeSync tech is in tow, helping reduce tearing and stuttering during fast-paced gameplay.

While you’re at it, why not have a look at the Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced Mouse discount we spotted a bit ago? Marked down to $76, this offer yields 24% in savings and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked.

ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch Monitor features:

25 inches Full HD (1920x1080p) panel with a 1ms response time and native 240 Hertz refresh rate with a frame less design and customizable LED lighting Effect

Viewing angle (cr≧10): 170 degree (h)/160 degree (v).flexible connectivity options with Display Port 1.2, HDMI 1.4 and 2 x USB 3.0 Ports and exclusive game plus hotkey for in game enhancements while Game Visual for optimized visuals

NVidia G SYNC ensures smooth game play by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering. Brightness (maximum): 400 cd/㎡, contrast Ratio (maximum): 1000: 1

