Target’s helping you hit those new year’s goals by debuting an athletic wear line called All in Motion. The collection officially goes live tomorrow, January 17th, however you can see the entire line now and even pre-order your favorites. Target’s new line has everything you want in workout gear including sweat-wicking material, four-way stretch, and secure pockets with every piece. Most of the items in the All In Motion line are below $40 and range from $3.99 to $69.99. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Target’s All In Motion line.

“With a size-inclusive assortment that incorporates quality, durable fabrics and sustainably sourced materials, we are ringing in the New Year with a new collection that celebrates the joy of movement,” Jill Sando, Target’s senior vice president and general merchandise manager, said in the press release.

Activewear for Men

The men’s activewear section in this new line come in a variety of styles. They even have items for different activities such as golf, running and training. One of our favorite styles is the Premium Layering Quarter-Zip Pullover. This style features quick-drying fabric and signature thumb holes are integrated into the sleeves to keep them from riding up. It’s a nice option for workouts or casual events and priced at $30.

Also, be sure to pair the pants with the Run Knit Joggers that are priced at just $32. These joggers were made specifically to keep you comfortable during workouts. At the hem there are zippers to add ventilation as well as a lightweight material, so it won’t weigh you down. They also have zippered hand pocket to store small items such as keys, a wallet, or your phone.

Activewear for Women

Finding a great pair of leggings can be tough. However, Target’s All In Motion Performance Leggings were designed with a high-waist that’s flattering and won’t move during workouts. One of our favorite styles is the Sculpted Mid-Rise Leggings for just $30. These leggings remind me of Lululemon’s Align Pant with designated side pockets that are hidden to store small items. They also have a flattering inseam design and even UPF 50+ sun protection.

You can also pair the pants with the Medium Support Strappy Back Bra for just $20. This bra comes in three color options and has a fun back that will look super cute with workout tops. It also has moisture-wicking fabric to help you stay cool throughout your workouts.

Which item from Target’s new activewear line was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Gabrielle Union’s Amazon store full of workout gear, beauty items, and more.

