New details have emerged this week on Microsoft’s Xbox streaming platform as the preview service moves to a global audience to start 2020. Microsoft has long been playing around with Android devices as a medium for streaming full-on Xbox games, and now all Xbox insiders across the world are getting their first glimpse. This follows an initial beta process that rolled out late in 2019 to mostly positive reviews. Full details can be found below, including system requirements to fully take advantage of Xbox streaming to start in 2020.

Xbox streaming expands to start 2020

After an initial soft launch to close 2020, Xbox streaming is now widely available to members of its Insider Update Preview program. However, to fully dive in, there is a long list of requirements on the hardware side that need to be met, including:

A phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher, with Bluetooth 4.0 (mobile data charges may apply)

A Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller

A Microsoft Account with Xbox profile, and high-speed Internet (ISP fees may apply)

While not required, we recommend a controller mount for those gamers testing on a phone

You’ll also need to hit all of the usual Xbox multiplayer network requirements, which includes 4.75MB/s transfer speeds. That’s easy for most gamers to hit in 2020, but given the streaming functionality and Android requirement, ensuring that your network is in top-notch shape probably isn’t the worst idea.

Microsoft’s Jonathan Hildebrandt further details the next steps of the Xbox streaming platform as an “important step in our journey to deliver game streaming to Xbox players around the world.”

How does it differ from xCloud?

Today’s rollout of further Xbox streaming functionality differs from Microsoft’s other wireless gaming project, xCloud. Xbox console streaming leverages your home network’s internet connection and hardware, and it beams every game that you own, even Game Pass titles, as long as they are installed on your console.

Meanwhile, xCloud is focused on just 50 or so Xbox titles that can be played directly on your Android device, no console required. Not to mention, it works over both Wi-Fi and cellular networks. The two projects differ in those ways but ultimately play nicely together as Microsoft tries to figure out the next steps for its streaming platform.

You can learn more about Xbox streaming on this landing page.

9to5Toys’ Take

Hopefully, we’ll be learning more about Microsoft’s streaming goals at E3 2020 this year, which is slated to be one of the biggest gaming events in recent memory. We know that the next-generation Xbox will be fully detailed ahead of its Christmas launch, but don’t be surprised to see Microsoft spend quite a bit of time on streaming as well.

Source: Xbox Wire

