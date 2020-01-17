Apple has The Office complete series for $30, more movies from $5 this weekend

This weekend’s new TV show and movie sale at Apple delivers a handful of notable deals, including The Office at one of its best prices yet. You’ll also find various $5 movies on sale and more down below. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Our top pick from this weekend’s sale is The Office Complete Series for $29.99. That’s down from the usual $70 price tag and a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. NBC officially detailed its new Peacock streaming service yesterday, and the clock is ticking on The Office leaving Netflix. This is a great way to save big on an iconic series that is soon changing from one service to another.

Other notable deals this weekend include:

