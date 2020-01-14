Apple’s latest sale features ‘buddy’ films, more from $5, plus $1 rentals

This week’s movie sale at Apple focuses on ‘buddy’ films with prices down to $8 across a variety of genres. You’ll also find a selection of $5 films, all of which will become a permanent part of your collection. This week’s $1 HD rental is also featured below alongside all of our top picks.

Buddy film deals

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Freaks, which typically goes for $5 or more at competing services. Stars Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, and Lexy Kolker, and currently has an 86% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Best Apple Deals

Best Media Deals

