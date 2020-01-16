Score seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm for $5 each

In honor of the premiere this weekend, Amazon is offering Curb Your Enthusiasm for just $4.99 per season. That’s down at least 50% from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find this offer over at VUDU, as well. Simply scroll the various seasons on each service’s landing page. The return of Curb Your Enthusiasm for season 10 is highly anticipated, so why not catch up on previous seasons with a notable discount today. Whether it’s Krazee-Eyez Killa or The Survivor, Wandering Bear or The Anonymous Donor, you’ll find all the best episodes from this iconic show included in today’s sale.

If you’re going with Amazon’s Curb Your Enthusiasm listings above, but aren’t sure which devices are compatible, jump over to this landing page for additional info. Most major devices and all of Amazon’s streamers are eligible.

More on Curb Your Enthusiasm:

`Seinfeld’ co-creator Larry David plays a version of himself on the improvised series. He faces a constant barrage of life’s little annoyances, which in David’s sometimes well-meaning but terminally fumbling hands don’t tend to stay small for very long.

