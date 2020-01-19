Watch Apple TV, Disney+, more in 4K with Roku Premiere at $29 (Reg. $40)

Amazon currently offers the Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $29 shipped. Also available at Walmart as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer is good for an over 27% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Perfect for enhancing an existing TV with smart capabilities, you’ll be able to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and more in 4K HDR. The roster of content has also expanded in recent months, with Apple TV and Disney+ joining the mix. It features a compact design that plugs into your TV over HDMI and won’t clutter up space. Over 7,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating at Amazon.

Those looking to outfit a TV with smart capabilities will find that the Roku Premiere is about as compelling an option as any right now for the price. For comparison, Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick will set you back $40 right now. Sure it’s a best-seller, but you’ll skip out on 4K HDR playback and shell out $11 more than the lead deal.

Roku Premiere features:

Watch old and new favorites with this Roku Premiere streaming player. Designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs, it provides access to high-quality content across most popular streaming channels, and the unbiased search helps you find content quickly. This Roku Premiere streaming player supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high-bandwidth streaming.

