IOGEAR is a manufacturer of many favorites among computer peripheral users. The company just announced its latest peripherals from its Kaliber Gaming eSport product line, including an ultra-fast optical-mechanical keyboard dubbed the HVER Pro X RGB. It is based on the company’s latest HVER Pro keyboard platform, offering a heavy weighted base, durable brushed aluminum top panel, double-injected keycaps, and a spill-resistant design.

IOGEAR’s HVER Pro X sports optical switches

Optical switches are fairly new to the market, generally finding a home in many of Razer’s latest peripherals. It’s nice to see another company using this technology, which delivers “reliable performance and light-speed response time.” The HVER Pro platform with its optical switches offers complete anti-ghosting technology, which ensures that every keystroke and key combination is registered. This is crucial in the heat of the battle when you’re button mashing, hoping for the win. Plus, it offers per-key RGB customization, which lets you make sure that it’s designed specifically for you.

Brown switches for a quiet, yet tactile use

IOGEAR’s HVER Pro X RGB mechanical keyboard offers brown switches of the optical variety. This gives the user a tactile response, though much quieter than many are used to. This is great in shared housing situations, office setups, or when complete focus while gaming is necessary.

Spill-proof and programmable, built to last

If you’ve ever spilled a drink on a keyboard, you know the feeling. Well, the HVER Pro X offers a special design that channels liquids away from the key switches, allowing you to continue gaming even when something like that happens.

You’ll also find programmable macro keys that are compatible with the Kaliber Gaming software. You can also set custom backlight and keyboard functions in the software, which enables you to further make the HVER Pro X your own.

The HVER Pro X is also built on a heavyweight base that proves added stability when typing and gaming. The top is made of brushed aluminum with a floating key design, and there are double-injected keycaps that are built to never wear off. One feature that will help gamers a lot is the Windows key lockout, which prevents the start menu from popping up during a gaming session. Plus, the gold-plated USB connector with braided cable is built for years of use.

Pricing and availability

The HVER Pro X RGB optical-mechanical gaming keyboard will be available at most retailers later this month for $89.95.

