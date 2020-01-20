Withings Steel Fitness Tracker rocks 8-month battery, more at $68 (Reg. $95)

Amazon currently offers the Withings Steel Fitness Tracker for $68.27 shipped. Usually selling for $95, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since July. Featuring up to 8-month battery life, you won’t have to worry about refueling Withings Steel on a daily basis like other smartwatches. With automatic monitoring of over 10 activities including walking, running, and swimming, it also doubles as a sleep tracker. The entire package is wrapped in a stainless steel enclose complemented by a silicone sport strap. With over 700 reviews, nearly 60% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.

If you’re not in love with the look of the included silicone sport band, leverage some of your savings to grab a different style strap. Amazon has plenty of options starting around $7 ranging from sport bands in various colors to leather, stainless steel, and more.

Complete your fitness regiment by monitoring progress with Eufy’s HealthKit Smart Scale at $27. Currently 40% off the going rate, this is a great way to keep tabs on how effective your workouts are.

Withings Steel Fitness Tracker features:

Activity can help you move more, feel better, and sleep better-but only if the tracker works with your life. Steel lets you run, walk, swim, or dance the night away without your phone. There’s no charging and no button to press-Steel automatically tracks your activities and sleep, and syncs to the Health Mate app to give you in-depth metrics, personalized coaching and more.

