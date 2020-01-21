Just one day after announcing the tactix Delta, Garmin is back at it again with yet another wearable. It’s called Garmin Approach S62, and is a full-featured golf watch with a 1.3-inch display which the company touts as 17% larger than its predecessor. Garmin Approach S62 features a scratch-resistant ceramic design, up to 14-day battery life, detailed maps of 41,000 golf courses worldwide, and more. Continue reading to learn what else it is capable of.

Garmin Approach S62: A premium golf watch

Unlike some of Garmin’s other golf watches, Approach S62 is a wearable that introduces the latest tech in a premium design. It’s sleek and manages to further propel the feature set found in Garmin’s smartwatch lineup. A standout example of this is the introduction of Virtual Caddie, which is able to “analyze critical factors such as wind speed, course layout, and a golfer’s past swings to select the best suited club for each shot.”

Other helpful features include PinPointer and PlaysLike Distance. With PinPointer, golfers are able to see exactly how far the pin is when obstructions are in the way. PlaysLike Distance factors in uphill and downhill shots to produce a yardage number that compensates for them.

On top of all this, Garmin Approach S62 manages to compete with the big players thanks to a built-in heart rate monitor, activity tracking, and delivery of smartphone notifications. Battery life can last 20 hours in GPS mode and up to 14-days when simply using it as smartwatch.

“The Approach S62 gives golfers access to essential golfing information like no other watch on the market with a style that goes beyond the clubhouse,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Thanks to our new built-in Virtual Caddie and detailed course maps, the Approach S62 has the power to instantly transform into a caddie that knows you and 41,000 courses worldwide.”

Pricing and availability

Garmin Approach S62 is a premium device and is priced as such. It clocks in at $499.99, which is roughly what you’d spend on a cellular Apple Watch Series 5. This new Garmin golf watch is available for order now and joins a rapidly-growing lineup.

9to5Toys’ Take

With a plethora of Apple Watch and Wear OS golf apps available, it’s unclear if there will be enough demand in the market to sustain the Garmin Approach S62. While there’s something to be said for honing in on a specific use-case and delivering a top-notch product, I can’t help but think that the lifespan of this device may pale in comparison to what you’d expect from more popular wearables.

Outside of this concern, Garmin Approach S62 appears to be pushing its segment of the market forward. By staying laser-focused on golf, this watch is bound to offer up some new innovations that will eventually trickle throughout the rest of the market which is certainly a win for all consumers.

