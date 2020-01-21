Jackery’s Explorer 160 power station is down to $118 at Amazon (Save 26%)

- Jan. 21st 2020 4:39 pm ET

$160 $118
Jackery Inc via Amazon currently offers its Portable Power Station Explorer 160 for $117.99 shipped. Down from $160, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, comes within $8 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best price cut we’ve seen. Featuring a 167Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports an AC outlet alongside a USB-C port and dual 2.4A USB slots. Perfect for bringing on upcoming camping trips or to the next football tailgate, Jackery’s Explorer 160 will keep everything from smartphones to appliances and more running. With over 745 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating and has earned best-seller status. Check out our hands-on review of other Jackery power stations for a better idea of what to expect.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing the Suaoki 150Wh Portable Power Station for $81.23 shipped via the company’s Amazon storefront when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s $25 off the going rate, is $5 under our previous mention, and one of the best we’ve tracked to date. While not packing as much energy as the lead deal, this portable power station features a 150Wh internal reservoir for refueling devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 features:

Jackery Explorer 160 is equipped with a 167 watt-hour (46,400mah/3.6V) lithium-ion battery pack, no fuel or gasoline needed, no fumes, no clanging! Pack light for your next camp trip with Jackery portable power station. Portable power station special designed for charging phones, tablets, laptops, gopro and other smaller electronics. Explorer 160 features 1* AC outlet (110V 100W 150W Peak), 1*USB-C port, 2* USB-A ports and 1* standard DC 12V port , power your outdoor adventure without worry.

