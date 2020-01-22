Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20000mAh Solar Power Bank $27 (40% off), more

- Jan. 22nd 2020 10:23 am ET

0

spectrum-US (a RAVPower-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 20000mAh Solar Power Bank for $26.99 shipped when code G67CRIXL has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $46, today’s offer is good for a $19 discount, is $7 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low. This solar-powered portable charger features a 20000mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to replenish your iPhone multiple times over. While you might not be hitting the beach anytime soon, this will be the perfect accessory to bring with you while exploring the outdoors throughout spring and summer. It’s both water and dust-resistant and features two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Aukey 18W USB-C Charger: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ code ZJCHJNUA and on-page coupon
  • Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable: $7 (Reg. $9) | Amazon 
  • AmazonBasics 51W USB-C PD 2-Port Wall Charger: $19 (Reg. $25) | Amazon 
  • Save $100 on JVC’s 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver at a low of $380
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Rugged Case: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon 
  • This AmazonBasics headrest tablet car mount is a road trip must-have at $10.50
  • Anker Roav SmartCharge T2: $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 

Deals still live from yesterday:

Durable and sturdy, the portable charger simultaneously charges 2 devices via dual 5V/2A USB output ports. 20000mAh large capacity battery can recharge an iPhone X 6 times, an iPhone 8 7 times, And Huawei Mate 20 3 times. 

Solar Panel for Unlimited Recharging: Charge via sunlight with 5V/300mA 7. 6*4. 0*1. 0 inch solar panel. Super Bright LED Light is built for outdoor exploration, the charger doubles as a powerful torch

