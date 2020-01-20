Second-gen. AirPods are back to Amazon low at $129, more

Amazon offers Apple AirPods 2 with charging case for $129 shipped. You’d typically pay $159 with today’s deal returning to the Amazon all-time low price. Upgrade to the same AirPods with a wireless charging case for $169 (Reg. $199). The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. We loved them in our hands-on review.
Prefer a lower-cost alternative to Apple’s AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.
Apple AirPods feature:
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
- Optical sensors and a motion accelerometer
