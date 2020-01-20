Second-gen. AirPods are back to Amazon low at $129, more

Amazon offers Apple AirPods 2 with charging case for $129 shipped. You’d typically pay $159 with today’s deal returning to the Amazon all-time low price. Upgrade to the same AirPods with a wireless charging case for $169 (Reg. $199). The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to Apple’s AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Optical sensors and a motion accelerometer

