Outfit your Switch Lite with a case, screen protector, more at $9 (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Nyko Nintendo Switch Lite Starter Kit for $8.82 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $13, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats the previous price drop by $3, and is a new Amazon low. Included in this starter kit is a carrying case which keeps your Switch Lite protected from bumps, drops, and scrapes while out and about. The case also has room for four game cartridges. A screen protector and microfiber cloth round out the package. Reviews are still rolling in, but Nyko gear is highly-rated overall.

Just want to keep your Switch Lite’s screen scratch-free? Score a 3-pack of amFilm’s highly-rated Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $8 at Amazon. With a thickness of just 0.3mm, it won’t get in the way of your gameplay action while still providing some additional protection.

If you’re still on the fence about bringing home the Switch Lite, be sure to swing by our hands-on review. We referred to it as “a delightfully portable and powerful handheld.” Get all of the details right here.

Nyko Nintendo Switch Lite Starter Kit features:

Nyko’s Starter Kit contains all the essential accessories Nintendo Switch Lite owners need to get started. The protective case conveniently stores and transports the console while not in use. Inside the case is an accessory holder for storing additional charging cables or other accessories. The game card case stores up to 4 games providing easy access. The included screen protector will help guard against damage to the screen while the microfiber cloth will easily remove fingerprints and smudges.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!