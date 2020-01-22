Expand your Plex server with WD’s 12TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive at $190 (Save $90)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Western Digital 12TB Easystore USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $189.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $280, today’s offer is the second notable price drop we’ve seen and comes within $10 of the all-time low set back in November. For comparison, that’s on par with what most 10TB desktop drives sell for at Amazon right now. Bringing 12TB of storage to your workstation, grabbing this desktop hard drive is a great way to ensure your machine stays backed up for years to come. WD’s Easystores typically pack White label NAS-grade drives (or rebranded Red series) and early reports show the same for its 12TB models. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 310 customers.

If you don’t need 12TB but don’t want to miss out on the Western Digital drive quality, the 8TB Elements Hard Drive will only set you back $130 at Amazon. Or you can pick up the 6TB version for $100. Either of the options are sure to provide a similar USB 3.0 experience to the lead deal, just with less storage in tow.

Need to bring some high-speed storage with you on the go instead? Right now we’re still seeing a new all-time low on Samsung’s Portable 1TB Thunderbolt 3 SSD, which packs 2800MB/s transfer speeds at $350. Or for a more durable alternative, LaCie’s Rugged 5TB USB-C Hard Drive is still on sale for $150.

WD 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive features:

Back up files and expand your computer’s storage with this 12TB Western Digital easystore desktop drive. The USB 3.0 technology quickly reads and writes data, and compatibility with USB 2.0 ports lets you connect to older devices. This Western Digital easystore desktop drive includes preloaded software, so you can easily schedule automatic backups on Windows PCs.

