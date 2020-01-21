Samsung’s Portable 1TB Thunderbolt 3 SSD packs 2800MB/s speeds: $350 (New low)

- Jan. 21st 2020 9:32 am ET

$350
0

Amazon offers the Samsung 1TB X5 Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD for $349.99 shipped. Having dropped from $446, it was selling for $400 through the holidays, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Headlining the X5 SSD’s list of features, the built-in Thunderbolt 3 port nets you up to 2800MB/s transfer speeds, making this drive a must for on-the-go video editors and the like. This SSD also sports a sleek, shock-resistant casing and is bus-powered, meaning the USB-C port supplies power right from your machine. If you’re in need of ultra-fast portable storage, Samsung’s certainly worth a look. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 170 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look. More details below.

If you can settle for less than 2800MB/s speeds, Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD is a more budget-conscious way to expand your mobile storage pool. The 1TB option will set you back $170, while opting for only 500GB costs $90. The main trade-off here is that you’re only going to see around 540MB/s speeds, which can hardly be considered slow. But compared to the X5, it is a notable downgrade when put head to head with the top of the line Samsung SSD.

Think you’ll need to throw a drive into your bag that can handle a beating? Right now LaCie’s Rugged 5TB USB-C Hard Drive has just dropped to a new Amazon all-time low at $150 and is well-suited for the task. That’s 20% off the going rate and will allow you to take advantage of its drop- and water-resistant design.

Samsung 1TB X5 Portable SSD features:

Elevate your storage tasks to ultimate heights on PCs and Macs with Samsung’s fastest-ever portable SSD. Designed with Thunderbolt 3 ports*, the X5 is perfect for tech-savvy professionals who want to render or compile high resolution contents without missing a beat. Its thermal management and password protection offer both comfort and security.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$350
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go