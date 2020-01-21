Samsung’s Portable 1TB Thunderbolt 3 SSD packs 2800MB/s speeds: $350 (New low)

Amazon offers the Samsung 1TB X5 Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD for $349.99 shipped. Having dropped from $446, it was selling for $400 through the holidays, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Headlining the X5 SSD’s list of features, the built-in Thunderbolt 3 port nets you up to 2800MB/s transfer speeds, making this drive a must for on-the-go video editors and the like. This SSD also sports a sleek, shock-resistant casing and is bus-powered, meaning the USB-C port supplies power right from your machine. If you’re in need of ultra-fast portable storage, Samsung’s certainly worth a look. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 170 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look. More details below.

If you can settle for less than 2800MB/s speeds, Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD is a more budget-conscious way to expand your mobile storage pool. The 1TB option will set you back $170, while opting for only 500GB costs $90. The main trade-off here is that you’re only going to see around 540MB/s speeds, which can hardly be considered slow. But compared to the X5, it is a notable downgrade when put head to head with the top of the line Samsung SSD.

Think you’ll need to throw a drive into your bag that can handle a beating? Right now LaCie’s Rugged 5TB USB-C Hard Drive has just dropped to a new Amazon all-time low at $150 and is well-suited for the task. That’s 20% off the going rate and will allow you to take advantage of its drop- and water-resistant design.

Samsung 1TB X5 Portable SSD features:

Elevate your storage tasks to ultimate heights on PCs and Macs with Samsung’s fastest-ever portable SSD. Designed with Thunderbolt 3 ports*, the X5 is perfect for tech-savvy professionals who want to render or compile high resolution contents without missing a beat. Its thermal management and password protection offer both comfort and security.

