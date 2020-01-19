Score a new Amazon low on LaCie’s Rugged 5TB USB-C Hard Drive: $150 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged USB-C 5TB Portable Hard Drive for $149.99 shipped. Usually selling for $190, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Rocking a rugged form-factor that is shock, dust, and water-resistant, LaCie’s portable hard drive is ideal for adding to your bag if you need 5TB of on-the-go storage. Plus with USB-C connectivity, you’re also looking at up to 130 MB/s transfer speeds. Over 450 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Don’t need the USB-C connectivity? Consider grabbing one of LaCie’s Rugged Mini portable drives instead. You’ll also give up the MacBook Pro friendly-design, but will be able to save some extra cash compared to the lead deal. The 2TB version is a great alternative at $80, especially if you’re after a more affordable way to add the rugged form-factor to your mobile kit.

LaCie Rugged 5TB USB-C Hard Drive features:

LaCie Rugged USB C is a powerful, trusted external hard drive for Mac and Windows computers. Quickly and easily connect to the latest laptops and PCs using Rugged’s reversible USB C cable—or the included USB 3.0 adapter for legacy USB 3.0 devices. Enjoy a high speed USB C 5Gb/s interface and confidently tackle any terrain with drop, crush, and rain resistance.

