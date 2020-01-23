Arlo’s Pro 1-camera security system works with HomeKit at $120 (Save 20%)

Newegg is currently offering the Arlo Pro 1-Camera HomeKit Security System for $119.99 shipped when code EMCDGFE37 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $150, a price you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low there, and is the best available. One of Arlo’s most notable features is free 7-day cloud DVR, but that isn’t all of the perks that the Pro system boasts. The included camera sports 720p recording, water-resistance, advanced motion detection, and a completely wireless connection. You’ll also be able to integrate the system into HomeKit for easily accessing feeds alongside your other smart home gear. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. It’ll run you $99 at Amazon right now, and packs similar Alexa and Assistant integration. One downside here for those in the Apple ecosystem is that you won’t find HomeKit support like the featured deal.

For those who would rather build out their home security coverage with a more high-end system, right now the 2-camera Arlo Pro 3 kit is currently $100 off and on sale for $400.

Arlo Pro HomeKit Camera System features:

Arlo Pro wire-free security cameras let you watch over what you love from every angle, indoors and out, day and night. Arlo Pro includes rechargeable batteries, motion and sound-activated alerts, 2-way audio, a 100+ decibel siren, and 7 days of free cloud HD video recordings. Arlo covers every angle to help keep you safe and protected.

