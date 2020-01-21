Arlo Pro 3 with two cameras and black-out casing now $400 ($100 off)

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 3 2-camera Wireless Security System in white for $399.99. The black-out version is also seeing its first drop today at the same price. These deals are also available at Best Buy. As a comparison, you’re saving $100 off the regular going rate with all-time low pricing available across the board. Notable features here include a wire-free and weather-resistant design, which makes it easy to stick these cameras up just about anywhere. You’ll receive 2K feeds with HDR support across the board so you can easily zoom in on the action when visitors or packages arrive. I’ve been using this setup for a few months now and have to say; it’s well worth the investment. Arlo includes 3-months of its premium smart service for free with 30-day rolling DVR service, making it a cinch to record all of the happenings. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save further and go with the Arlo Q for $150. You’ll have to depend on a wired connection here, and 1080p feeds, but otherwise, it’s a similar feature set. Arlo includes free 7-day cloud storage with purchase, so it’s a reasonably low-cost entry point considering that the DVR service is included. You can learn more here and read through the various 4.2/5 star ratings from over 5,000 Amazon customers.

Prefer Ring? You can currently pick up the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $130 as a part of Woot’s 1-day sale. All the details are right here.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Wire-free and weather-resistant design works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and includes 3 months of Arlo smart service with rolling 30 day cloud recordings

2K video with HDR: zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colors in 2K HDR

Color night vision: see what’s lurking with color night vision or black and white

Integrated spotlight: light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests

