Bose’s SoundLink II Wireless Headphones fall to new low of $150 (Reg. $229)

- Jan. 23rd 2020 1:17 pm ET

$150
0

Verizon Wireless is offering the Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II in black for $149.99 shipped. If you’d prefer, the white colorway is $164.99 at Rakuten when using code PRO14 at checkout. That’s up to $79 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon with the best offer beating out the lowest price we have tracked by $10. These Bose headphones are made to fully-encompass your ears and deliver 15-hour battery life. Each of the ear cups are comprised of memory foam, helping ensure that you stay comfortable while listening to music, podcasts, and more. Two Bluetooth devices can be paired at once and you’ll be able to control playback using built-in buttons. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re planning to go all-in on USB-C this year, Anker’s Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Headphones are worth a look. They’re on sale for for $35 when clipping the on-page coupon and happen to have a high-resolution audio certification. That being said, it’s unlikely they’ll achieve the full audio quality offered in the featured Bose deal above.

Those of you that would prefer a compact headphone solution should consider climbing aboard the AirPods train. Especially since each of Apple’s offerings are currently on sale at Amazon. That’s right, Pro have returned to $235standard AirPods with Qi are $160, and the baseline offering is $129.

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II features:

  • Deep, immersive sound, improved EQ best in class performance for wireless headphones.
  • Latest Bluetooth technology for easy connectivity and seamless audio/video syncs
  • Advanced microphone system, HD voice for clear calls in windy or noisy environments

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$150
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
bose

bose
Verizon

About the Author