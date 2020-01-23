Bose’s SoundLink II Wireless Headphones fall to new low of $150 (Reg. $229)

Verizon Wireless is offering the Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II in black for $149.99 shipped. If you’d prefer, the white colorway is $164.99 at Rakuten when using code PRO14 at checkout. That’s up to $79 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon with the best offer beating out the lowest price we have tracked by $10. These Bose headphones are made to fully-encompass your ears and deliver 15-hour battery life. Each of the ear cups are comprised of memory foam, helping ensure that you stay comfortable while listening to music, podcasts, and more. Two Bluetooth devices can be paired at once and you’ll be able to control playback using built-in buttons. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re planning to go all-in on USB-C this year, Anker’s Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Headphones are worth a look. They’re on sale for for $35 when clipping the on-page coupon and happen to have a high-resolution audio certification. That being said, it’s unlikely they’ll achieve the full audio quality offered in the featured Bose deal above.

Those of you that would prefer a compact headphone solution should consider climbing aboard the AirPods train. Especially since each of Apple’s offerings are currently on sale at Amazon. That’s right, Pro have returned to $235, standard AirPods with Qi are $160, and the baseline offering is $129.

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II features:

Deep, immersive sound, improved EQ best in class performance for wireless headphones.

Latest Bluetooth technology for easy connectivity and seamless audio/video syncs

Advanced microphone system, HD voice for clear calls in windy or noisy environments

