CORSAIR is updating its fast-growing high-performance gaming peripherals lineup with a new MMO- and MOBA-focused mouse. The CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite is the latest addition, which brings a patented 12-button Key Slider Control System and packs a PixArt optical sensor that features an 18,000 DPI native resolution. You can program in single DPI steps for even further control, and it’s carefully sculpted and contoured with a comfortable finger rest that naturally fits your hand.

CORSAIR’s Scimitar RGB Elite takes gaming to the next level

CORSAIR’s Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse is perfect for the player who needs to macro everything. It offers 17 individual programmable buttons that are under your thumb so you can have the ultimate control while playing. The patented Key Slider control system lets you reposition the 12 side buttons so they fit your grip perfectly. Plus, the custom sensor can reach a maximum of 18,000 DPI in 1-step increments for the most accurate tracking possible.

The Moron switches are rated for 50 million clicks and the durable scroll wheels and braided cable ensure that this mouse is up the task when it comes to intense gaming.

Designed to fit your hand perfectly

When it comes to design, CORSAIR says that the Scimitar RGB Elite is “sculpted to comfortably fit the contours of your palm, regardless of hand size or grip style.” It offers dynamic RGB backlighting which offers nearly limitless customization, thanks to its four separate lighting zones.

The CORSAIR iCUE software is where you’ll take command of the RGB lighting, as well as the macro programming, button remapping, sensitivity customization, surface calibration, and more. Plus, with the onboard profile storage and hardware macro playback, you’ll have your profiles everywhere you go.

Be ready to play on any surface

CORSAIR’s Scimitar RGB Elite utilizes the Surface Calibration Utility in iCUE to evaluate the surface that you’re using and adjust the sensor accordingly. This instantly optimizes the performance, so that way your mouse tracks perfectly no matter what it’s seeing below. It’s pre-calibrated to work with the MM200, MM300, MM350, MM400, MM600, MM800 RGB POLARIS and MM1000 mouse pads from Corsair, which means that it’s tuned specifically to each surface for the most accurate tracking.

Pricing and availability

The CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite will run $79.99.

9to5Toys’ take

Mice like this are great for MMO gamers who need extra buttons to always be within finger’s reach. I’ve played a lot of MMO games, from Runescape to Apex Legends, and know that having buttons at my thumb would be far more convenient than using my fingers on the keyboard. If you’re looking to up your MMO game, this mouse is a great option.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!