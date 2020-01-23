The amazing Iron Marines and Kingdom Rush iOS games are starting from $1 today

Today’s iOS roundup is chock full of notable price drops. Those deals are highlighted by some of the stellar Ironhide titles including the Kingdom Rush series. But one particular standout here is on Iron Marines down at $1. The extremely highly-rated game is now available for $1 on the App Store. Regularly $5, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked and the first notable discount in 2020. This is a real-time strategy game that will put you in epic “sci fi battles on amazing and unknown planets.” There are 21 campaign missions, 40+ unit upgrades, eight special weapons to unlock and a series of “unique” boss battles. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 gamers. Head below for more Ironhide deals.

You’ll definitely want to browse through this morning’s roundup before you head below for the rest of today’s Kingdom Rush price drops. You’ll find deep deals on titles like Cytus II, Pocket Yoga Teacher, Evertale, Hyperforma, Agent A, Leap of Fate, Slayaway Camp, and many more.

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

Iron Marines:

From the creators of the award winner, Kingdom Rush saga comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. Fight challenging real time strategy sci fi battles on amazing and unknown planets. Command brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies in a galaxy far far away.

