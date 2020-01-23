Best Buy is currently offering the new Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box with a $50 eGift Card for $229.99 shipped. Considering the value of the Best Buy credit, today’s offer is the best promotion we’ve seen so far on the accessory and is only the second time it has been on sale. For comparison, the last offer was a straight $30 discount, with today’s sale beating that by a $20 value. Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box translates what is shown on your TV into reactive ambient lighting throughout your family room or home theater. It’s a great way to add some extra flair into your setup and offers a level of immersion that’s hard to beat. Supports 4K HDR10 passthrough and packs four HDMI ports. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 205 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

For those who haven’t yet expanded their smart lighting setup into the home theater, taking advantage of the lead deal won’t bring too much functionality to the table. So instead, consider picking up the Philips Hue Play Bar lights, which are a great option for getting started. Specifically designed to illuminate your entertainment area, a 2-pack will run you $130 at Amazon.

For more smart home deals, this morning we spotted some discounts on Google Home speakers from $45, including Home Hub at $54 and more. Plus, we’re also seeing some all-time lows on Amazon’s Echo Wall Clocks from $24.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box features:

Create a fully immersive TV viewing and gaming experience with this Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. The HDMI support for up to four devices lets you easily switch between videos, games and music, while the integration with the Hue app allows for quick setup and control. This Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box works with up to 10 Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs and fixtures to let you set your preferred lighting mood.

