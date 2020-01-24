iPhone SE is just $60 with pre-paid service for a limited time

- Jan. 24th 2020 10:42 am ET

$60
0

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone SE in Silver with 32GB of storage for $59.99 shipped. This model is locked to Simple Mobile’s pre-paid service for a year. When in-stock, Apple charges $349 for a new condition model. This is a match for the best price we’ve seen. iPhone SE has developed a bit of a cult following in recent years with its smaller form-factor and affordable price. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a 4-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. iPhone SE is iOS 13 eligible and is expected to receive additional updates for the foreseeable future.

Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $6 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe. One of the best parts about iPhone SE is its beloved form-factor. Going with this clear case with ensure that you can get most of the iPhone SE experience while still having some protection.

If you don’t mind going the refurbished route, there are previous-generation deals to be had today from $140. But act quickly, some listings are beginning to sell out. Head over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, iPads, and more.

iPhone SE features:

  • 4-inch Retina display with IPS technology
  • A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor
  • Talk time up to 14 hours
  • LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi
  • Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
  • NFC
  • 12-megapixel camera
  • Digital zoom up to 5x
  • 1080p HD video recording
  • Touch ID
  • Siri
  • Apple Pay

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
iPhone

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp