iPhone SE is just $60 with pre-paid service for a limited time

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone SE in Silver with 32GB of storage for $59.99 shipped. This model is locked to Simple Mobile’s pre-paid service for a year. When in-stock, Apple charges $349 for a new condition model. This is a match for the best price we’ve seen. iPhone SE has developed a bit of a cult following in recent years with its smaller form-factor and affordable price. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a 4-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. iPhone SE is iOS 13 eligible and is expected to receive additional updates for the foreseeable future.

Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $6 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe. One of the best parts about iPhone SE is its beloved form-factor. Going with this clear case with ensure that you can get most of the iPhone SE experience while still having some protection.

If you don’t mind going the refurbished route, there are previous-generation deals to be had today from $140. But act quickly, some listings are beginning to sell out. Head over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, iPads, and more.

iPhone SE features:

4-inch Retina display with IPS technology

A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC

12-megapixel camera

Digital zoom up to 5x

1080p HD video recording

Touch ID

Siri

Apple Pay

