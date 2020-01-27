Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac sees rare discount to $99 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac for $99 shipped. Also available from Das direct as well as B&H, that’s good for a $20 discount, ties our previous mention from back in October, and is the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. This German-engineered wired mechanical keyboard sports Cherry MX blue switches with laser-etched key caps. It’s specifically made for pairing with your Mac, featuring the expected brightness controls and media keys, as well as a two-port USB hub. With over 1,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating. More details below.

There are plenty of other ways to bring a mechanical keyboard to your desk without paying for the Das Keyboard premium. One such instance is the VELOCIFIRE M87 Mechanical keyboard for $60 at Amazon. You’ll still enjoy the Mac-centric layout, but without the more premium build quality and a smaller design. It comes backed a 4.3/5 star rating from over 415 Amazon shoppers.

Prefer a more gaming friendly desktop peripheral? We’re still seeing Razer’s BlackWidow Essential Keyboard on sale for $55, which has dropped from $90 to an Amazon all-time low.

Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac features:

Experience faster typing than you ever dreamed. The Das Keyboard Model S Professional Clicky Mechanical Keyboard for Mac sports high-performance, gold-plated, mechanical key switches that produce unique clicky tactile feedback while making the typing experience more comfortable, precise and fast.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!