Razer’s BlackWidow Essential Keyboard returns to Amazon low at $55 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Essential Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $54.99 shipped. Having dropped from $90, today’s offer is good for a $35 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy will charge you $100 right now. This wired mechanical keyboard is an affordable option for upgrading your budget-conscious battlestation. It sports green backlighting to look the part and each of the included keys are programable for additional customization. On top of that, Razer Hyper shift allows you to specify secondary functions. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Set your new gaming keyboard on this highly-rated extended mousepad at $13 and tie your new setup together. This option even has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard. If you’d rather expand your Chroma setup instead, check out our hands-on reviews with the Huntsman Elite Keyboard and other Razer accessories.

We also just took an in-depth look at Razer’s new DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice. As the company’s latest and greatest, you’ll definitely want to dive into our coverage right here.

Razer BlackWidow Essential Keyboard features:

Get faster, more accurate inputs with this Razer BlackWidow Essential gaming keyboard. Advanced mechanical switches offer fast actuation and responsive inputs, and the durable design lasts for up to 80 million keystrokes. This Razer BlackWidow Essential gaming keyboard makes it easy to personalize your experience by rebinding keys and setting up macros.

