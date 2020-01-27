Amazon slashes 20% off its eero Pro 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi kits starting at $239

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of its eero Pro 802.11ac Wi-Fi systems headlined by the Home 3-Piece Kit at $319 shipped. Typically fetching $399, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date, which was only beaten during the holidays. This system includes an eero Pro router alongside two satellite beacons. It’s able to provide 4,750-square feet of Tri-Band coverage, making it perfect for up to four-bedroom homes. Add in eero’s TrueMesh technology, and devices will always enjoy the best possible connection. Over 3,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $239.

Should you need more coverage than the featured deal can dish out, Amazon is also offering a 3-pack of eero Pro routers for $399 shipped. Down from $499, today’s offer saves you $100 and is matching the third lowest price we’ve tracked. This bundle sports a nearly identical feature set to the main deal, but can cover a 5-bedroom house with ease. You’ll also be getting six Ethernet ports overall.

For a more budget-friendly way to get started in the eero ecosystem, the entry-level kit with one Pro router and a satellite beacon will run you $239 shipped. Usually fetching $299, you’ll pocket $60 in savings. Today’s offer matches our previous mention. This package is well-suited for smaller homes, with the two access points providing 802.11ac speeds.

eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

The gateway of an eero system, eero Pro has two auto-detecting Ethernet ports that allow you to connect to your modem and any other device — like an Ethernet switch, printer and additional eero Pro’s. With the addition of a second 5Ghz radio, eero Pro has tri-band power, which lets you do more, simultaneously, in every room of your home. The eero Pro can act as a gateway or add an additional 1,500 sq. ft. of coverage to any eero system. eero Pro provides WiFi you never have to think about again.

