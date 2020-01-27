Lock-in a year of Popular Science magazine for $4 right now (Reg. $15+), more

DiscountMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week with some very notable price drops. Including deep deals on title like Popular Science, Us Weekly, Backpacker, and TV Guide from $4 a year, this is great opportunity to extend subscriptions or jump in for the first time. As always, DiscountMags doesn’t charge any sales tax or delivery fees, and will never auto-renew your subscription on you. Head below for all the details.

One standout from the Deals of the Week sale is Popular Science magazine. This one usually drops to around $5 or so in the typical weekend sales, sells for $15 per year at Amazon and is now firmly placed in the holiday-pricing category. For just $4 per year, you can score 12 issues of Popular Science delivered to your front door once per month. This is one of the “nation’s oldest and most influential magazines” on the topic of science covering everything from the newest technology, inventions and theories to at-home science projects, tricks, and other DIY hacks.

For more titles, you have until midnight tonight to get in on this past weekend’s sales event with deals from under $5 on Wired, GQ, Men’s Health and many more. For the record, all of the price drops in today’s Deals of the Week event are slightly below the price you’ll find in the weekend sale.

New subscribers can grab three months of Kindle Unlimited at under $1 right now and here’s a smattering of Marvel and Spider-Man graphic novels from $1.

Popular Science:

Popular Science magazine is one of the nation’s oldest and imost influential magazines on trends in the scientific world. It provides a way for you to stay updated on the newest technology, inventions, and theories that affect our world today. Popular Science magazine also has many practical and insightful news stories that every household can use. The magazine features some of the newest and coolest technology making the rounds in the scientific world.

