Stay loose with a Trigger Point Mini Foam Roller at $12.50 (Reg. $25)

Walmart is offering the Trigger Point GRID Mini Compact Foam Roller for $12.50 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $25 at Walmart, it usually sells for around $18 or $20 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $12.50. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Whether it’s for stretching before/after workouts or just for loosening up tight muscles, this 4-inch Trigger Point roller is also ideal for improving circulation and flexibility. While there are much larger options out there, this one is ideal for throwing in your gym bag or when traveling. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At $12.50, today’s sale price puts the Trigger Point roller below most of the the usually rock-bottom AmazonBasics options. However, you could opt for the 12-inch model at $11 or save even more with 12 x 6-inch ProsourceFit High Density Foam Roller at $9 Prime shipped. It might not carry the same brand recognition as the other options in this post, but it will save you some cash and it carries a 4+ star rating from 2,100 customers.

Speaking of your workout regimen, Amazon’s Gold Box is packed full of notable offers on electrolyte powders at 30% off as well protein products from ON, Vega, Quest, and others starting at $9.

Trigger Point GRID Mini Compact Foam Roller:

The TriggerPoint GRID Mini foam roller is for anyone who simply wants to move better. From beginner to advanced user, the GRID Mini can help work through the tight muscles, knots and kinks that prevent feeling good and moving well. The GRID Mini was designed with a three-dimensional surface of varied widths meant to replicate the feeling of a massage therapist’s hands.

