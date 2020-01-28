ComiXology’s latest sale is now live, discounting a selection of manga headlined by Attack on Titan Vol. 1 at $5.99. Usually selling for $11, today’s offer is matching the second best we’ve seen on a digital copy. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Attack on Titan explores a post-apocalyptic world where humanity must defend against giant humanoids known as Titans. This 210-page manga will surely get you hooked on the series. Or if you can’t wait for the final season of the anime to return this fall, pick up where season three left off and dive into Vol. 3 at $6, down from $11. Head below for additional standouts from the manga sale and other comic deals.

Other notable manga deals:

ComiXology is also discounting a collection of Dark Horse Predator reads with deals starting at under $1. From single issue titles to omnibus graphic novels, there’s plenty to choose from to get your fix on the Predator or Alien franchises. Shop all of the deals right here.

If today’s sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Attack on Titan manga Vol. 1 synopsis:

In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!