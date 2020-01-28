Cut the cord with HDHomeRun’s Connect Duo tuner at $80 (Save 20%)

B&H is currently offering the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Duo Tuner for $79.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our holiday mention, and is the best we’ve seen since the summer of 2019. Armed with dual HDTV tuners, Connect Duo allows you to watch or record two streams of content at a time. HDHomeRun brings OTA and other content to nearly any device you can imagine, from your iPhone to Apple TV and everything in-between. It’s also a notable option for pairing with Plex, which gives you access to DVR and additional features. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 365 customers. Head below for more.

Pairing HDHomeRun’s tuners with an antenna is a perfect use of your savings, and the AmazonBasics 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna is a notable option at under $20. Even if you primarily enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu or another streaming service, bringing this antenna into the mix is an easy way to get even more content, and for free at that. Find out what stations are available near you by swinging by AntennaWeb.

Another way to enhance your setup is with Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver, which touts AirPlay 2, Dolby Atmos, and more. Right now it’s marked down to $280, which is $199 off the going rate.

HDHomeRun Connect Duo Tuner features:

Cut the cord with the HDHomeRun CONNECT DUO from SiliconDust. The CONNECT DUO uses your HDTV antenna to accept over-the-air HDTV signals and allows you to distribute that signal to up to 2 devices using your home’s existing Wi-Fi or Ethernet network.

