Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver rock AirPlay 2 + Dolby Atmos at $280 ($199 off)

Newegg is currently offering the Pioneer VSX-934 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver for $279.99 shipped. Normally selling for $479, like you’ll currently find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a $199 discount, is $9 under the Amazon all-time low, and the best we’ve seen. Pioneer’s A/V Receiver comes equipped with six HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs, 4K HDR pass-through, and more. AirPlay 2 support steals the show in terms of wireless connectivity, but this model can also integrate into Sonos setups. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio as well, which rounds out the package. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More details below.

Put your savings to good use from the sale and bring home the $89 Pioneer SP-T22A-LR Dolby Atmos Speakers. These are great budget-friendly speakers to help kickstart your surround sound setup. Or if you’re upgrading from an existing setup, these will let you take advantage of the receiver’s Dolby Atmos support. Oh, and don’t forget the speaker wire to complete your kit.

If you don’t need to outfit your home theater with a 7.2-channel setup, then Denon’s AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver may be a better fit. Right now it’s on sale for $235, which is a new all-time low. Or to give your TV’s built-in audio a little boost, VIZIO’s 36-inch Sound Bar won’t break the bank at $130 (save $50).

Pioneer 7.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver features:

Enjoy 4K Ultra HD pass-through with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision support via HDMI with the Pioneer VSX-934 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver. It outputs up to 80W of power per channel at 8 ohms for room-filling sound and supports the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3-dimensional audio formats. MCACC sound optimization allows you to tailor the sound to your room’s specific acoustics.

