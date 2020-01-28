Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mugs from $15 at Amazon + more up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deep deals on Zojirushi’s coffee maker, travel mugs, and lunch boxes. Starting from $15, everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members for in orders over $25. One standout here is the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug for $21. You’ll also find the matte gold model down at $19.99. Regularly up to $30 or so, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This steel travel mug can keep 20-ounces of contents hot or cold for up to 6-hours (5-year warranty on the heat retention). It also has a locking flip-open lid that completely dissembles for cleaning and features an air vent that “allows beverages to flow out smoothly.” Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Now if the 20-ounce models above are overkill for your needs, there are some 12-ounce options on sale in today’s Gold Box as well. This Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mug in black and stainless steel is going for $14.99 Prime shipped, down from the usual $21.50. The 4+ star-rated travel mug sits alongside even more options including lunch boxes, a water boiler and even a coffee maker at up to 40% off. You can browse through everything right here.

And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, the extremely highly-rated Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug goes for under $12 Prime shipped. More than 32,000 Amazon customers have left this one with a 4+ star rating. It won’t keep your drink as hot for quite as long but it will keep it cold for as much as 12-hours.

A special manufacturing technique was used to make the body ultra-lightweight and compact. Zojirushi flip-open lids are designed to release and hold, then flip open. This 2-step lid release allows condensation on the lid gasket to fall back into the mug instead of splattering. Lid completely disassembles for easy and thorough cleaning. Safety lock prevents the lid from opening accidentally.

